Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.

A police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday morning seeking additional details, including the type of weapon the man wielded.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said his identity would be withheld for 24 hours to allow family to notify extended relatives and friends.

The officer was put on administrative leave.