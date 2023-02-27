2 killed, 2 wounded in Memphis neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood on Monday, police said.

Two people were found dead when officers arrived at the south Memphis neighborhood on Monday morning, police said in a tweet. The two wounded people were taken to a hospital, where police said one was in critical condition.

All four people who were shot were males, but their names and ages were not immediately released by police.

The shooting comes a day after police were called to a Memphis hospital when five people with gunshot wounds showed up for treatment. Police said all five were shot at the same location. One person died, and the other four were in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting.