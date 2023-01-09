Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He was arrested Friday after police were called to Lift for Life Academy for a report that someone was refusing to give up a gun.

According to court documents, officers patted the man down and found a 9 mm handgun in his pant leg with a round in the chamber and 12 in a magazine. Police say the man’s sibling was a student at the school.