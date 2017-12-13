Former Butler County student gets only one bite of the lawsuit apple, appeals court rules

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Former Butler County student gets only one bite of the lawsuit apple, appeals court rules

By Brian Bowling
 
Share

A former high school student who settled with the Butler Area School District under a federal law guaranteeing education for students with disabilities can’t sue the district again over the same issue by citing other federal statutes, a federal appeals court ruled in a precedential decision.

Robert Wellman was a freshman in 2009 when he suffered a series of head injuries in gym class, football practice and during a football game, the lawsuit says. Claiming the district failed to accommodate his temporary disability, his parents and Wellman filed a complaint with the state Department of Education, the ruling says.

They entered into a settlement that released the district from all claims Wellman could make under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the ruling says.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

Wellman sued the district in 2013, claiming it failed to follow the federal Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The district asked the court to dismiss the claim because, under the IDEA, Wellman was required to take his new claims through the education department’s complaint process before filing a lawsuit.

Wellman argued this his claims weren’t made under the federal education law and therefore weren’t subject to that process.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak agreed with the district and dismissed the case.

Following a Supreme Court ruling in a similar case, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Wellman’s complaint centers on the education he received from the district and is subject to IDEA even if some of his claims fall outside that law.

Hornak’s ruling left open the possibility that Wellman could revise his complaint and try again. The appeals court said Wellman already waived any IDEA claims in the earlier settlement and ordered Hornak to permanently dismiss the case.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.