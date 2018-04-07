FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Fired Westmoreland County worker to get $25K settlement in lawsuit

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Westmoreland County Commissioners approved a $25,000 settlement to end a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former clerk in the Recorder of Deeds Office.

The payment, ratified Thursday, calls for Lower Burrell Councilman Joe Grillo to end the federal lawsuit in which he claimed he was improperly fired last year by Recorder of Deeds Tom Murphy.

Grillo, 58, who worked 15 years in the recorder’s office, contended he was mistreated by Murphy and eventually fired after he took time off to grieve following the death of his wife in 2015, then later was off the job for treatment of mental health issues.

Grillo contended he was demoted after he returned to work, directed to work from home, then suspended for working too slowly. He was fired after a therapist cleared him to return to the job, according to the lawsuit.