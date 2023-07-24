$58M in federal grants aim to help schools, day care centers remove lead from drinking water

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
U.S. News

$58M in federal grants aim to help schools, day care centers remove lead from drinking water

FILE - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration announced nearly $60 million in grants to help schools and day care centers remove lead from drinking water during an event in Boston on Monday, July 24. Warren said the grant money will help create "lasting, resilient water systems." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced $58 million in grants to help schools and day care centers remove lead from drinking water during an event in Boston on Monday.

The grants will help local communities test for lead in drinking water, identify potential sources of the contamination, and take steps to address the problem, said Radhika Fox, the Environmental Protection Agency’s assistant administrator for water.

“Reducing lead in drinking water is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration,” Fox said. That includes providing technical assistance to disadvantaged communities to protect children from lead in drinking water, she said.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the grant money will help create “lasting, resilient water systems.”

“Massachusetts students and families will rest easier knowing that the water in our schools is safe and free of dangerous toxins like lead,” the Democrat said.

Lead in water remains a vexing problem nationwide. Lead can cause brain damage and the EPA says no amount is safe for children.

The Biden administration has set a goal to remove all of the country’s lead water pipes. The $15 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for lead pipe work will significantly help, but it won’t be enough to solve the problem.

The EPA is also outlining new authority provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund activities that remove sources of lead in drinking water.

They include actions aimed at the removal, installation and replacement of internal plumbing, lead pipes or lead connectors, faucets, water fountains, water filler stations, point-of-use devices, and other lead-free apparatus related to drinking water.