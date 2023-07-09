Here’s why there is still so much lead pipe in Chicago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Climate

Here’s why there is still so much lead pipe in Chicago

Blackhawk Sewer & Water contractor Khaild Waarith holds a lead pipe that was extracted in Chicago on April 10, 2023. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Blackhawk Sewer & Water contractor Khaild Waarith holds a lead pipe that was extracted in Chicago on April 10, 2023. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Contractors prepare to dig and locate lead pipes for removal in Chicago on April 10, 2023. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Contractors prepare to dig and locate lead pipes for removal in Chicago on April 10, 2023. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A laborer holds onto a coiled copper pipe as it is pulled from the home, under the ground and out to the street for connection to the water main during lead service replacement on April 10, 2023, in Chicago. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
3 of 3 | 

A laborer holds onto a coiled copper pipe as it is pulled from the home, under the ground and out to the street for connection to the water main during lead service replacement on April 10, 2023, in Chicago. Lead pipes that carry drinking water are a major source of exposure to the metal and the damage is usually permanent. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and CAMILLE FASSETT
 
Share

Even though lead in drinking water damages children’s development, the Environmental Protection Agency has forced very few cities to replace their lead pipes.

Consider Chicago, with more water pipes made out of lead than any U.S. city, some 400,000. About 7% of homes that requested sampling last year exceeded federal limits, and in at least 73 homes, it was twice that much, according to an AP analysis of more than 3,500 samples collected using a method that’s more sensitive than the federal government’s.

Yet that many homes was never enough to trigger the mandate to remove pipes.

Other news
FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, as they outline the city's public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations that one or more officers had sex with migrants who were living in a police station after arriving in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported, Thursday, July 6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station
Chicago’s police oversight agency says it’s investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city.
A tour boat is seen on the Chicago River in Chicago, Monday, July 3, 2023, a day after heavy rains flooded Chicago streets and neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather
In urban centers, extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems.
Justina Machado poses for a portrait at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills to promote her series “The Horror of Dolores Roach" on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Gentrification leads to madness, cannibalism and laughs in ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’
When Justina Machado returns home to her native Chicago, she barely recognizes it. Machado grew up in Chicago’s inner city, in the neighborhoods Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square — all of which she says have been gentrified.
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race.

That’s because EPA standards only say most homes – not all – can’t have dangerous amounts of lead.

Since Chicago was never forced to remove its lead pipe, it left most of it in the ground, relying on water treatment instead to lower the lead levels.

State and local officials say they had limited funds that needed to be used elsewhere. They also say local rules made removal work more difficult and more expensive.

WATER MAIN WORK

In 2012, the city began rapidly replacing its aged water mains. These are typically made of cast-iron, not lead. When road crews came across the lead pipes that branch off and serve individual homes, they only replaced a short piece near the water main with copper. Thousands and thousands of times, they reburied the junction and left the rest.

Just as the city was wrapping up that effort, the Illinois legislature made that method illegal.

Miguel Del Toral, a former EPA regulations manager who was also a whistleblower on the Flint, Michigan lead pipe disaster, said Chicago ignored the toxic effects of lead in drinking water.

“During the water main replacement program, there was no acknowledgement that there was an issue,” he said.

Del Toral was not the only one to object to the city’s actions. Two Chicago residents filed a proposed class action in 2017, arguing Chicago’s water main work increased people’s risk of lead exposure. They cited studies that said disturbing lead pipe and then leaving it in the ground can actually spike levels in tap water.

The next year, to protect against those spikes, the city finally started handing out water filters to residents in neighborhoods where public works crews were replacing mains. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

CHICAGO’S OFFICIAL VIEW

The EPA has said replacing lead pipes during water main work is not only safer, it is also about 20% cheaper. But Chicago Commissioner of Water Management Andrea Cheng said that’s not true in Chicago. State rules there required expensive construction methods until last year. Only recently did the city start waiving permit fees that can add thousands of dollars to lead replacement costs, she said.

Cheng said old water mains can rupture, and slowing their replacement by dealing with all the lead pipes would have been irresponsible and could expose people to bacteria. She said Chicagoans face a bigger threat of poisoning from lead paint and the city is trying to fight that.

The city of Detroit found success when it pressured residents to let road crews onto private property to remove lead pipes. Rules like that are not in place in Chicago.

“Do you know how many people want their yard dug up?” Cheng said. “Not many.”

Since the legislature changed the law, most residents have allowed workers on their property to replace pipes, she said.

Today, Chicago offers a limited, free lead pipe replacement program for low-income households and daycares and recently started replacing lead pipes when they break — a common occurrence in a city with harsh winters. But the city says it will take decades to replace all of them. Residents will continue to be exposed.

So three decades after the federal government imposed lead limits for drinking water, the vast majority of lead pipe is still in the ground not only in Chicago, but across the country.

Marc Edwards, a water treatment specialist at Virginia Tech, said proactive cities that replaced entire lenths of lead pipe are in better shape.

“You’re solving the problem once and for all,” he said. “It’s much more cost effective to do it all at one time than to just leave that problem for the homeowner to forget about and realize in 30 years that their kids have been lead poisoned.”

___

Fassett reported from Seattle.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment