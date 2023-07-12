The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
Climate

EPA moves to reduce childhood exposure to lead-based paint dust

By INGRID LOBET and MIKE STOBBE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reduce children’s exposure to lead, proposing stricter limits on dust from lead-based paint in older homes and child-care facilities.

Declaring that “there is no safe level of lead,” the administration estimates that the proposed rule would reduce lead exposure for approximately 250,000 to 500,000 children under the age of six each year.

That’s important because health scientists have said for some time there is no safe level of lead in a child’s blood. Lead’s damage to the brain is well known: It takes points off IQ, deprives kids of problem-solving abilities, and can make it harder to learn to read. But it also affects other organs, including the liver and kidneys.

Other news
Flower Nichols walks down the street following the Pride Parade, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
Families around the US are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care.
FILE - A child holds a PRIME Hydration drink, which contains no caffeine, prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. PRIME also makes a highly caffeinated energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children and is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts. On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
This photo provided by Kevin Fee, senior special litigation counsel with the ACLU of Illinois, shows the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Ill., May 3, 2023. (Kevin Fee/ACLU of Illinois via AP)
Children face solitary confinement in cells at Illinois juvenile detention facility, ACLU says
Young people are confined to cells the size of parking spaces up to 23 hours per day alone, with fluorescent lights that never turn off, at Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Illinois.
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt addresses a crowd, April 12, 2023, inside the Nebraska Capitol rotunda in Lincoln, Neb. On Tuesday, June 27, Hunt filed suit against the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)
Nebraska lawmaker sues conservative PAC for defamation, says online attacks led to threats
A Nebraska lawmaker is suing a conservative political action committee for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child.

“This proposal to safely remove lead paint along with our other efforts to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes will go a long way toward protecting the health of our next generation of leaders,” Janet McCabe, deputy director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in New Jersey, where the proposal was announced.

Paint that contains lead was banned in 1978, but because paint is applied in layers and then chips off or is sanded off during remodeling, more than 30 million American homes are believed to still contain it.

The proposed rule targets levels of lead dust. Currently 10 micrograms per square foot is considered hazardous on floors, and a concentration 10 times that high is considered hazardous on window sills. The new rule brings both of those down to no detectable lead.

Apart from what constitutes a hazard, the proposed rule would reduce what’s allowed when a lead contractor, often called a lead abatement contractor, finishes work on a property where lead has been a problem. These levels would be 3 micrograms per square foot on the floor and 20 micrograms per square foot for sills.

Some public health experts celebrated the announcement.

Dr. Philip Landrigan noted the government has gradually been reducing the standard for what counts as poisonous levels of lead in the blood of children, with the most recent change occurring two years ago. But the EPA announcement marks an effort to take more preventive action, he said.

“When you are relying on the blood lead level in children to indicate whether there is lead in the environment, we are basically using the children as canaries in the mine,” said Landrigan, a Boston College biology professor who directs the schools Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good.

“This way we actually dealing with the source, as opposed to the consequences of exposure,” he said.

He called the proposed rule “a very big deal, very much needed, and long overdue.”

David Rosner, a public health historian at Columbia University and expert on the history of lead regulation in the United States, applauded the rule as an overdue overdue recognition that no level of lead exposure is safe for children.

Rosner expressed surprise at the announcement, given that new environmental regulations have become more difficult and controversial in recent years. “It’s nice that they are trying to move at least on this one, obvious, long-term problem that we’ve had for a century,” Rosner said.

Bruce Lanphear, a lead poisoning expert at Canada’s Simon Fraser University, said the current standard “was based on what was thought to be feasible rather than on science,” and this corrects that.

But Rosner also noted it is currently just a proposal and will likely face opposition from landlords and others who will likely lament the cost of more aggressive cleanups.

“It will be interesting to see what politics play out,” Rosner said.

_____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.