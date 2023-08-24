Trump praises Jan. 6
Top Republican debate moments
Prigozhin’s many sides
Biker bar shooting
Fukushima: China bans Japanese seafood
World News

Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages

 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport announced on Thursday they would go on strike next month over severe staffing shortages, partially closing the Beirut hub.

The announcement by the team of 13 air traffic controllers at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport follows a report last week by the European Union’s aviation safety watchdog that raised concerns after inspecting the airport, just south of the Lebanese capital.

The airport is supposed to have a staff of 87 air traffic controllers, the controllers said.

Lebanon’s has been in the grip of a devastating economic crisis since late 2019 after decades of corruption and mismanagement. Public sector and state institutions have steadily deteriorated as the cash-strapped government struggles to provide adequate funding.

Other news
FILE - Former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon on June 23, 2023. Ghosn, the former rock star businessman who fell from grace, is the subject of a multi-part documentary series, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn," premiering globally on Apple TV+, Friday, Aug. 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn’s rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+ series
FILE - Clients wait to use ATMs outside a closed bank in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Four years into Lebanon's historic economic meltdown, Lebanon's elites are pushing an economic recovery plan that would sidestep critical reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Four years into crisis, Lebanon’s leaders hope tourism boom will help bypass reforms in IMF bailout
This is a locator map for Lebanon with its capital, Beirut. (AP Photo)
Lebanese state media say Syrian man suspected of deadly bombing committed suicide to avoid detention

The Beirut airport has faced power cuts and equipment shortages for months during the busy tourism season. Over 4 million people flew into Lebanon since the beginning of the year.

The strike would begin Sept. 5 and the controllers would not work overnight, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and International Civil Aviation Organization said in a report carried by Lebanese media last week that its inspection of Beirut’s airport earlier this summer detailed multiple safety concerns, including a severe shortage of air traffic controllers.

The controllers said in their statement that the government has ignored their repeated proposals to resolve the issue, including bringing in experts from abroad to help, and dismissed their safety concerns. They said that they work roughly 300 hours a month, and “most of us are above 50 years old.”

Government officials have not responded to the announcement. The country’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation last week said that the airport staff shortage is part of a global issue impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. It said authorities were training new staff with ICAO’s support.