PIHL playoff preview: Teams begin quest for Penguins Cup titles

The PIHL playoffs have arrived. Over the next two weeks, Penguins Cup champions will be crowned in three classifications, and the Division 2 winner also will be decided. Here’s a breakdown of the playoffs, including some of the teams to beat, as well as squads that could be poised to make a surprising run:

Class AAA

No. 1 Peters Township vs No. 8 Plum, Tuesday March 6 at 7 p.m. at Printscape (Southpointe); No. 4 North Allegheny vs No. 5 Butler Area, Tuesday March 6 at 8:30 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex; No. 2 Seneca Valley vs No. 7 Bethel Park, Monday March 5 at 7 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex; No. 3 Cathedral Prep vs No. 6 Mount Lebanon, Thursday March 8 at 8:30 p.m. Mercyhurst Ice Center.

The favorite: Peters Township. The Indians weren’t the favorite entering the 2017 playoffs, but Peters Township hoisted the trophy as the sixth seed. That momentum carried into this season, as the Indians have been at or near the top of the standings from beginning to end. Their 28 points were four more than the second-place teams, and Peters Township has the third-most-potent offense, combined with the second-stingiest defense. Goaltender Alex Wilbert, who was instrumental in last year’s title run, has been solid again this season.

The dark horse: Butler. The Golden Tornado finished in the fifth slot but carries the longest winning streak in Class AAA into the playoffs. Butler won its final five games, including victories against first-place Peters Township, as well as against first-round opponent North Allegheny. Butler can fill the net, producing the second most goals in the classification, with Trevor Gilliland pacing the attack with 22 goals and 36 points.

Class AA

East No. 4 Franklin Regional vs West No. 5 Mars, Monday March 5 at 7 p.m. at Center Ice Arena; winner of that game vs West No. 1 Armstrong, Thursday March 8 at 7 p.m. at Belmont Arena; East No. 2 Upper St. Clair vs West No. 3 Hampton, Thursday, March 8 at 8:40 p.m. at Ice Castle; West No. 4 Quaker Valley vs East No. 5 Shaler Area, Monday March 5 at 9 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex; winner of that game vs East No. 1 Greater Latrobe, Wednesday March 7 at 7:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena; West No. 2 Pine-Richland vs East No. 3 Hempfield Area, Wednesday March 7 at 9 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex.

The favorite: Armstrong. After losing their first game of the season, the River Hawks have been almost unstoppable in amassing 32 points, by far the top mark in Class AA. While the defense has been solid, the River Hawks’ 121 goals were 25 more than the next-closest team. The duo of Zachary Kutch and Jace Rearic combined for combined for 110 points in the regular season.

The dark horse: Franklin Regional. The Panthers boast a bevy of playoff experience, as they captured back-to-back titles in Class A. There have been growing pains in moving up a classification, but Franklin Regional’s strong defense and goaltending have translated to Class AA. Goaltender Dan Soltesz’s numbers were subpar compared to his 2016-17 season, but he is a proven winner and has elevated his game in the playoffs in previous years. Meanwhile, defensemen Ethan Yohe and Thomas Rafferty are among the best in the classification.

Class A

No. 8 Sewickley Academy vs No. 9 Fox Chapel, Monday March 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the RMU Island Sports Complex; winner of that game vs No. 1 Bishop McCort, Thursday March 8 at 7:15 at First Summit Arena; No. 5 Indiana vs No. 12 Kiski Area, Tuesday March 6 at 7:30 at S&T Bank Arena; winner of that game vs No. 4 West Allegheny, Thursday, March 8 at 9 p.m. at the Baierl Ice Complex; No. 7 Westmont Hilltop vs No. 10 South Park, Monday March 5 at 8:10 at First Summit Arena; winner of that game vs No. 2 Meadville, Thursday March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Meadville Area Rec Center; No. 6 South Fayette vs No. 11 Chartiers Valley, Monday March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Lebanon Rec Center; winner of that game vs No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, Thursday March 8 at 6:15 p.m. at the Rostraver Ice Garden.

The favorite: Bishop McCort. The Crimson Crushers were the only PIHL team to go undefeated through the regular season. Bishop McCort not only won all 20 of its games but also outscored its opponents by nearly 100 goals. Five players reached or surpassed 27 points, and goalie Cole Bradley produced a goals-against average of 2.19 during the season.

The dark horse: Westmont Hilltop. The Hilltoppers compiled a successful regular season, notching 24 points, but the most impressive performance likely came in a defeat. Westmont Hilltop took McCort to overtime before losing 2-1 in their only meeting in January. Westmont Hilltop also enters the postseason with some momentum after defeating Meadville in their next-to-last game, then dismantling Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-1, in the finale.

Division 2

No. 1 Moon vs No. 8 Central Valley, Monday March 5 at 8:30 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex; No. 4 Connellsville vs No. 5 Elizabeth Forward, Tuesday March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Ice Mine; No. 2 Ringgold vs No. 7 Trinity, Monday March 5 at 7:15 p.m. at Rostraver Ice Garden; No. 3 Burrell vs No. 6 Kennedy Catholic, Monday March 5 at 9 p.m. at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.

The favorite: Moon. The Tigers nearly played in Class AAA this year, but a shortage of players forced the program to join a co-op and drop to D2. As a result, the Tigers often have outclassed their opponents, winning all but one game. Moon’s defense has been extraordinary, allowing 27 goals in 18 games. Goalie Lukas Konecsni posted dazzling numbers, with a microscopic 1.28 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and four shutouts.

The dark horse: Burrell. The Buccaneers have the firepower to compete with any team in the classification, as evidenced by their 101 goals in the regular season. Burrell also has the best player in the class — and perhaps in the entire PIHL — in Tyler Stewart. Stewart netted 44 goals, more than twice as many as any other player in D2, and compiled 67 points, 15 more than the nearest player.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.