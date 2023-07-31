Clashes continue between factions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon as death toll climbs to 9

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments
World News

Clashes continue between factions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon as death toll climbs to 9

At least 5 people have been killed and 7 wounded during clashes in Ein el-Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon. (July 30)

By ABBY SEWELL and FADI TAWIL
 
Share

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Clashes continued Monday for the third day in a Palestinian camp in Lebanon between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and Islamist factions. The death toll from the fighting rose to nine, officials said.

A Lebanese army spokesperson confirmed the latest casualty figures at Ein el-Hilweh camp. Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded, Col. Fadi Abou Eid said.

Despite attempts by Lebanese parties and some of the Palestinian factions to broker a cease-fire, “the shooting and shelling have not stopped in the camp until this moment,” said Adnan Rifai, a member of the popular committee that serves as a governing body in the camp.

The Lebanese army mans a checkpoint outside and typically does not enter the camp, which is under the control of the Palestinian factions.

Other news
This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
FILE - Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, on July 7, 2023. Palestinian factions were meeting Sunday July 30, 2023 in Egypt to discuss reconciliation efforts as violence in the occupied West Bank surged between Israel and Palestinian militants. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
Palestinian factions meet in Egypt seeking reconciliation as violence surges in the West Bank
Members of the Palestinian Fateh group take position during clashes that erupted with Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Palestinian officials say at least five people have been killed and several others wounded during clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
At least 5 dead and 7 wounded in clashes inside crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

The clashes erupted on Sunday after Islamic militants shot and killed a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, and three escorts as they were walking through a parking lot, according to another Palestinian. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

On Saturday, an unknown gunman had tried to kill militant Mahmoud Khalil but instead fatally shot his companion.

Later on Sunday, Palestinian factions said in a joint statement that they had agreed to a cease-fire during a mediation meeting hosted by the Lebanese Shiite Amal movement and militant Hezbollah group in the city Sidon. But the cease-fire did not hold.

Some residents in Sidon neighborhoods near the camp fled their homes as stray bullets hit buildings and shattered windows and storefronts. The public Sidon General Hospital evacuated its staff and patients.

A Fatah statement condemned the killing of its security official, saying the attack was part of a “bloody scheme that targets the security and stability of our camps.” It vowed to hold the “perpetrators accountable.”

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Abbas both issued statements Sunday decrying the violence.

Lebanese lawmaker Osama Saad, who represents the Sidon area where the camp is located, told The Associated Press that officials are “making extraordinary efforts to find serious, effective, lasting and stable solutions to the situation inside the camp.”

Saad said he and other Lebanese officials and security forces would meet with the Palestinian factions on Monday to push for a cease-fire.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut.