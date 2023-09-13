Escaped murderer captured
Lauren Boebert
Libya floods
Trump indictment
Mike Williams dies
World News

Intensified clashes between rival factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp kill 5

A Palestinian woman stands with her family after fleeing from the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, as they wait outside Sidon municipality to be moved to an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building after the fighting that broke out last Thursday in the camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and militant Islamist groups which left several people dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

A Palestinian woman stands with her family after fleeing from the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, as they wait outside Sidon municipality to be moved to an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building after the fighting that broke out last Thursday in the camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups which left several people dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes intensified Wednesday in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen wounded, Lebanese state media and security officials said. Scores of civilians have been forced to flee to safer areas.

The latest deaths bring to 11 the number of people killed since the fighting erupted again in Ein el-Hilweh camp near the southern port city of Sidon on Sept. 7, despite multiple cease-fire agreements.

Stray bullets hit residential areas outside the camp, including several that struck a fire engine as firefighters were battling a blaze near an army post, the state-run National News Agency said. The blaze was not related to the camp fighting.

The fighting broke our last week after nearly a month of calm in Ein el-Hilweh between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and members of militant Islamic factions.

Other news
FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah on May 12, 2021. Palestinian political factions on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, raged against dozens of Palestinian academics who had criticized Abbas' recent remarks on the Holocaust that have drawn widespread accusations of antisemitism. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
Palestinian politicians lash out at renowned academics who denounced president’s antisemitic remarks
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly places a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
British foreign secretary visits Israel to highlight close ties at precarious time for the country
Palestinian residents who fled their home to a mosque, sit on the ground after clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fatah group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Islamist factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp said Sunday they will abide by a cease-fire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

Fatah and other allied factions had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing a senior Fatah military official in the camp in late July.

NNA reported that among the five killed on Wednesday were three Fatah members. It said 15 people were also wounded in the clashes.

A top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Moussa Abu Marzouk, arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to push for an end to clashes with no success.

Ein el-Hilweh is home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, and is notorious for its lawlessness and violence.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country. Ein el-Hilweh was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.