Lecce beats 10-man Genoa 1-0 to improve unbeaten start in Serie A; Salernitana-Frosinone ends 1-1

Lecce's Ylber Ramadani, center, fights for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Genoa at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Lecce's Nikola Krstovic, left, fights for the ball with Genoa's Radu Dragusin during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Genoa at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Genoa's coach Alberto Gilardino reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Genoa at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Frosinone's Simone Romagnoli, top right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Frosinone, at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Frosinone's Simone Romagnoli celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Frosinone, at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Salernitana's Jovane Cabrali celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Frosinone, at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
ROME (AP) — Upstart Lecce moved provisionally up to second in Serie A with a 1-0 win over 10-man Genoa on Friday.

Remi Oudin scored from outside the area with a deflected shot late in the second half.

Genoa was reduced to 10 men when Aaron Martin picked up his second yellow card in the 36th minute.

Lecce moved within a point of league-leader Inter Milan, which visits last-place Empoli on Sunday.

Genoa, which finished second in Serie B last season, is 14th.

Promoted Frosinone earned a 1-1 draw at Salernitana, which remained winless.

Simone Romagnoli put Frosinone ahead early on with a towering header before Jovan Cabral equalized for Salernitana after the break with a low shot.

Frosinone, which has lost only once in five matches, moved up to fifth place. Salernitana is 18th.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer