A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

San Francisco 49ers owners assume control of English soccer club Leeds United

 
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The owners of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers have assumed control of the English soccer club Leeds United.

Leeds United announced Monday that the English Football League had approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, allowing for “an immediate transition of ownership.” Leeds was relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season.

“This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work,” said Paraag Marathe, who will take over as chairman of the club. “This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club.”

Other news
FILE - Southern California fullback C.R. Roberts (42) leaps over a California defender during the first half of a college football game Oct. 22, 1955, in Berkeley, Calif. California's Hugh Maguire (20) is at right. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped USC beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87. Roberts died of natural causes Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Norwalk, Calif., the university said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm, File)
C.R. Roberts, who led USC to victory over Longhorns in segregated Texas, has died at 87
C.R. Roberts helped Southern California beat Texas with a record-setting performance in a 1956 road game played in segregated Austin. He has died at 87.
San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance, left, speaks with fellow quarterback Sam Darnold, right, during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
QB questions linger over 49ers headed into summer break
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy resumed his throwing program, Trey Lance looked healthy and showed off his improved mechanics and Sam Darnold got acclimated to a new offense.
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) addresses the media following an NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday May 23, 2023. Discounting the cryptic messages Stefon Diggs posted on social media a few months ago and his absence from the start of voluntary practices this week, Miller expects the receiver to be back better than ever in time for the team's mandatory minicamp next month.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Von Miller’s desire to eliminate artificial turf is personal
Von Miller’s desire to eliminate artificial fields is personal.

The three-time All-Pro edge rusher tore his right ACL playing on an artificial surface in Buffalo’s game at Detroit last Thanksgiving.
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave speaks to reporters after an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
49ers ‘ecstatic’ to have Javon Hargrave on their side to bolster pass rush
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trent Williams had seen more than enough of Javon Hargrave in San Francisco’s NFC title game loss at Philadelphia to know what kind of impact he can have as an interior pass rusher.

Marathe succeeds Andrea Radrizzani as Leeds’ majority owner. Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear will remain in that role.

Marathe and 49ers CEO Jed York lead 49ers Enterprises. The ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its share to 44% in late 2021, then reached an agreement last month to take over Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority partners.

Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will also be minority partners, Spieth said last week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports