Teen pleads guilty, another sentenced for Buffalo violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Friday to shooting a security guard outside a Buffalo high school last year, while another teen was sentenced to one to three years behind bars for stabbing a fellow student several times during the same series of events. Both victims survived.

An 18-year-old male pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting the 27-year-old security guard in his left leg outside McKinley High School on Feb. 9, 2022, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

The guard was trying to break up a fight outside the school at about 3:45 p.m. when the teen fired multiple shots, Flynn said. The teen, who was 17 at the time, is set to be sentenced March 10 and is eligible for youthful offender status, which could result in him having no criminal record.

The other teen, who also was 17 at the time and is now 18, was sentenced Friday to one to three years behind bars for stabbing a 14-year-old boy multiple times during the fight. The teen pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault. He was sentenced as youthful offender despite opposition by prosecutors, Flynn said.

Authorities said multiple people were involved in the fight, which happened as about 100 students were still in the school for after-school activities. School officials switched to remote classes in the days afterward because of the violence.

The teens’ names were not released because of their ages at the time of the violence.