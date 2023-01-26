Former jail officer sentenced to 3 years for excessive force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jail officer convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Darrell Taylor, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, acknowledged he made a mistake and took responsibility for his actions during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, WDRB-TV r eported.

The inmate suffered serious injuries, including a broken and displaced jaw. Evidence at trial included a video showing the defendant grabbing the detainee, throwing him to the ground and punching him until he appeared to lose consciousness, the Justice Department said last year when it announced Taylor’s conviction.

The director of the detention center testified that the force shown on the video was not consistent with training.