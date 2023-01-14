Missouri man sentenced for shooting deaths of wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man who shot and killed his wife and her parents because he was upset his in-laws would not leave their house has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jesse Huy, 50, of Strafford, was sentenced Friday to three life terms with no parole for murder and nine years for armed criminal action. The sentences will run consecutively.

He pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Tonya F. Huy, 48, and her parents, Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Huy called Greene County authorities in March 2021 to report he had killed the victims by shooting them in the head while they sat at a table inside his home in Strafford, according to court documents.

When asked why he did it, Huy said “well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.”

He said he shot his wife because she sided with her parents.

Investigators said the Koehlers were visiting to help their daughter recover from back surgery.