Dartmouth defeats Lehigh 34-17 just a few days after death of longtime coach Buddy Teevens

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Q Jones ran for 99 yards with a touchdown, Nick Howard added two rushing touchdowns, and Dartmouth defeated Lehigh 34-17 on Saturday, just four days after the death of longtime coach Buddy Teevens.

Teevens died on Tuesday as a result of complications from injuries sustained in a March bicycle crash. He was 66.

Teevens, Dartmouth’s all-time winningest coach, had two stints as head coach at his alma mater, going 117-101-2 with five Ivy League championships. In March, he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in Florida. He sustained spinal cord injuries, and his right leg had to be amputated.

It was announced in May that assistant Sammy McCorkle would serve as interim coach during the 2023 season. McCorkle picked up his first win on Saturday when the Big Green churned out 219 yards on the ground, 349 total yards, and held the Mountain Hawks to 167 yards and eight first downs.

Dylan Cadwallader’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Scott gave Dartmouth (1-1) a 17-10 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Big Green put the game in hand with two third-quarter touchdowns — a 1-yard run by Howard and a 10-yard run by Jones.

Cadwallader completed 16 of 19 passes for 110 yards with the one touchdown and was not intercepted.

Brayton Silbor was 11 of 18 passing for 88 yards for Lehigh (1-3).

There was a moment of silence for Teevens prior to the game and a gathering of remembrance afterward.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll