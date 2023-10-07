Peskin’s career-long field goal gives Fordham 38-35 win over Lehigh as time runs out

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Loughridge ran for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Peskin kicked a career-long 45-yard field goal as time ran out to give Fordham a 38-35 win over Lehigh on Saturday.

The Rams (4-2, 1-1 Patriot League) trailed 35-24 after Lehigh’s Brayten Silbor ran 7 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But CJ Montes threw a 14-yard TD pass to MJ Wright and Peskin followed with two field goals in the final minute to tie then win the game. The Rams went 62 yards in 52 seconds to set up the game-winner.

Peskin kicked three field goals, Montes was 34-of-48 passing for a career-best 382 yards and Wright caught 10 passes for 101 yards.

Silbor was 19-of-30 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns and added two more rushing for the Mountain Hawks (1-5, 0-1). Two of his passing TDs went to Geoffrey Jamiel and another to Dylan McFadden. Luke Yoder rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Fordham had 594 yards offense to 390 for the Mountain Hawks but the Rams had two turnovers.

