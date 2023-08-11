Live updates: Maui fires
Coach Marco Rose indicates Leipzig is on the verge of signing French defender Castello Lukeba

FILE - France's Castello Lukeba celebrates at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between France and Italy at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Leipzig coach Marco Rose indicated Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, that the German club is on the verge of signing French defender Castello Lukeba from Lyon after the sale of Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City. (AP Photo/Raed Krishan, File)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig coach Marco Rose indicated Friday that the German club is on the verge of signing French defender Castello Lukeba from Lyon after the sale of Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old Lukeba is considered one of the top young defenders in France after playing 58 games in the top division for Lyon since his debut at the age of 18 in 2021, and six more in the Europa League.

Rose said Lukeba was “a really good, ambitious central defender who has a big future, someone who has proved a lot already in Lyon.”

Rose added that Lukeba already combines well with Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan from their time together as the central defense pairing on the French team at the European Under-21 championship in June and July.

German media reported the deal could involve a fee of around 30 million euros ($33 million).

Leipzig sold Gvardiol to City for an estimated 90 million euros ($99.2 million) on Saturday after two seasons in Germany. That fee made the 21-year-old Croatian among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

Leipzig already signed another young French defender in 18-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu from Paris Saint-German, but he could be out injured for months after damaging a knee ligament soon after arriving.

Leipzig plays Bayern Munich on Saturday in the German Super Cup.

