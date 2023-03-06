2 hurt after Leipzig fans light flares at Dortmund game

Leipzig's fans light fireworks during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two soccer fans were hurt after Leipzig supporters lit flares during a Bundesliga game, the club said Monday.

Leipzig said about 20 flares were lit during the match at Borussia Dortmund before the start of the second half. The people who were hurt were not involved in lighting the pyrotechnics, Leipzig said.

Dortmund won the match 2-1.

Leipzig didn’t comment on the severity of any injuries and said it was working with Dortmund to identify who was responsible.

Club official Ulrich Wolter said the club could pursue “a local and nationwide stadium ban as well as monetary fines” as possible sanctions for the people who lit the flares.

