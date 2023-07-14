Leipzig signs Belgium forward Loïs Openda from Lens in club-record transfer

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed Belgium forward Loïs Openda from French team Lens for the Bundesliga club’s record transfer on Friday.

The 23-year-old Openda signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 17 shirt, Leipzig announced.

Leipzig was reportedly paying 38 million euros ($42.7 million) to Lens for the attacker, the largest sum it has paid for any player since it was founded by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull in 2009.

“The transfer fee did not exceed the limits we had set for ourselves and if there are any performance-based bonuses that enter into effect, then this just goes to show that both we and the player have been able to celebrate success on the pitch that corresponds to our wishes and ambitions,” Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl said.

Leipzig’s biggest incoming transfer was previously Naby Keïta’s arrival from sister club Red Bull Salzburg for almost 30 million euros in 2016.

Openda scored 21 times in the French league last season, helping Lens to a surprise second-place finish and the club’s first Champions League qualification since 2002.

He previously played for Dutch team Vitesse and Belgian sides Club Brugge and Standard Liège among others.

Openda made his debut for Belgium in June 2022 and went on to make nine appearances for the national team altogether, including one at the World Cup.

