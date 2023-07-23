Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
French star Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter IM world record

Leon Marchand of France celebrates after wining Men 400m Medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. . (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand of France competes during Men 400m Medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Marchand set a new world record winning gold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400m individual medley at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Marchand set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships. He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year’s Paris Olympics. He will also be the favorite in the 200 IM.

