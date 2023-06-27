A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

NFL running back Leonard Fournette says his car caught fire on the freeway

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway. Fournette posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette, who was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs during the offseason in a salary cap move. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway.

Fournette posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette doesn’t speak in the video, which shows extensive damage to the SUV. It’s unclear from the video where he was.

Fournette has spent the past three seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 25 of 43 regular season games in his three years with the Bucs and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

Fournette, who was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs during the offseason in a salary cap move.

