Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems

 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his upcoming execution, arguing the state has a history of troubled lethal injections.

James Barber, 54, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday as the state seeks to resume executions following a lengthy pause.

Gov. Kay Ivey temporarily suspended executions last year after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting an IV into the veins of the condemned men. Advocacy groups claimed a third execution that was carried out after a lengthy delay was botched.

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia says governor weighs circumstances of crimes in deciding on restoring felons’ voting rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says that as he weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the circumstances of their crimes.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Former Northwestern football players hire civil rights attorney to investigate hazing
Eight former Northwestern football players have retained attorneys following a hazing scandal that led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind
A prosecutor is asking jurors to impose a death sentence on the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying Robert Bowers targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse.
FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, in Hartford, Conn., Thursday July 6, 2023, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service. Prosecutors added felony charges including sexual assault Monday, July 17, against Andrey Desmond, who is accused of attacking Connecticut's first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker's supporters. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker
A prosecutor has added felony charges, including attempted sexual assault, against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service.

A panel of judges with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday but did not indicate when they will rule.

“We’re able to see from what happened last year; we have a very strong chance of substantial harm,” Barber attorney Mara Klebaner told the panel.

Richard Anderson, an assistant Alabama attorney general, told the court that the state will use a new IV team. He argued that shows a “good faith” effort to correct any problems that had occurred. He said the state submitted documentation showing the people responsible for setting IV lines are appropriately licensed.

Klebaner argued the state’s decision to pick a different IV team does not solve the problem.

“It’s like picking up a different can of soda off the shelf from a factory that isn’t passing safety inspections,” she said.

After the internal review, Alabama also did away with its customary midnight deadline to get an execution underway in order to give the state more time to establish an intravenous line and battle last-minute legal appeals. The state will have until 6 a.m. Friday morning to get Barber’s execution started.

Barber was convicted of the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman who knew Epps’ daughter, confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse. Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed.