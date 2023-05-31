AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

May 31, 2023
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island1712.586
Southern Maryland1612.571½
York1613.5521
Staten Island1016.385
Lancaster918.3337

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point227.759
Gastonia199.694
Lexington1514.5177
Frederick919.32112½
Charleston720.25914

___

Tuesday's Games

York 7, Long Island 2

High Point 10, Gastonia 8

Lexington 12, Charleston 9

Staten Island 13, Frederick 5

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Lexington, 2, 12:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

