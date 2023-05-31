May 31, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Southern Maryland
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|York
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Staten Island
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Lancaster
|9
|18
|.333
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Gastonia
|19
|9
|.694
|2½
|Lexington
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Frederick
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Charleston
|7
|20
|.259
|14
___
|Tuesday's Games
York 7, Long Island 2
High Point 10, Gastonia 8
Lexington 12, Charleston 9
Staten Island 13, Frederick 5
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston at Lexington, 2, 12:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Frederick, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.