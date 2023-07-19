Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
U.S. News

Injunction blocking Florida law targeting drag shows applies to all venues, judge says

Drag performer Velvet LeNore joins dancers on stage during the gala at the Florida Democratic Party's Annual Leadership Blue Weekend at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Drag performer Velvet LeNore joins dancers on stage during the gala at the Florida Democratic Party’s Annual Leadership Blue Weekend at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge said Wednesday that his order blocking a Florida law targeting drag shows doesn’t just apply to the restaurant that brought the lawsuit challenging it but to other venues in the state, reiterating that the legislation championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely unconstitutional.

A state agency that would enforce the law had asked U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell to put on hold his preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality while the state of Florida appeals the injunction.

Attorneys for Florida told the judge that the preliminary injunction should only apply to the Orlando restaurant that sued seeking to get the law ruled unconstitutional and not “nonparties” to the complaint.

Other news
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials said the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner, Fla., appeared again on Monday, July 10, 2023, which they said is not unusual for such underground formations especially in central Florida with its porous limestone base. (Todd Pratt/Hillsborough County via AP)
A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly
A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state's version of a “Don't Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law. He vetoed the three bills Friday.
FILE- North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, second from left, gestures toward House Speaker Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, far right, prior to the start of the floor session and votes on whether to override three vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum, which includes a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-noncomforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File0
In some states with laws on transgender bathrooms, officials may not know how they will be enforced
U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., June 17, 2023. DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta.

The judge rejected that argument, saying any harm to the state of Florida is minimal if the preliminary injunction remains in place, and that all Floridians are potentially parties since free speech is at stake.

“Plaintiff is not the only party suffering injury as a result of the passage of the Act; it has a chilling effect on all members of society who fall within its reach,” Presnell wrote in his order.

The complaint was brought by the owner of a Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, which regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays that children were invited to attend. The restaurant owner said the law was overbroad, was written vaguely and violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech.

The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances. Venues that violated the law faced fines and the possibility of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Before announcing his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as governor. Other bills he signed would ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP