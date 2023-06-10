AP PHOTOS: Rainbows around the world as LGBTQ+ Pride is celebrated throughout June

June is Pride Month , a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights.

In the U.S., this year’s Pride celebrations are taking place as legislators in many states seek to ban drag shows, restrict gender-affirming health care, and limit how teachers can talk about sexuality and gender in the classroom. In Colorado in November, five people were killed and several injured when a gunman shot them in a gay club. In Israel, Tel Aviv celebrated Pride for the first time since the country’s new far-right government, stacked with anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office.

For more than a half-century , the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration. These days, Pride celebrations and events — teeming with images of rainbows, a symbol of hope, unity and diversity for LGBTQ+ people — can be found all over the world.