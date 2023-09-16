Kaidon Salter throws for 344 yards, 5 TDs to help Liberty beat Buffalo 55-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns, and he ran for another score to help Liberty beat Buffalo 55-27 on Saturday.

Salter had touchdown throws of 56, 42, 33, 75 and 3 yards.

Liberty is 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons. The Flames also won their first road game of the season for the fourth year in a row.

Treon Sibley, CJ Daniels and Elijah Smoot each had 99-plus yards receiving and at least one touchdown for Liberty, which won its second game against a Mid-American Conference squad this season. Sibley and Daniels each had 106 yards and Smoot grabbed two TDs.

Liberty scored 24 straight points to begin the game and led 24-14 at the break. Salter was 11 of 19 for 207 yards and two touchdowns at halftime, and he also had seven carries for 57 yards and a score.

The Liberty defense increased its nation-leading interception total to nine — with two picks from Tyren Dupree. Buffalo entered without an interception this season.

Cole Snyder threw for four touchdowns, but he was also intercepted twice for Buffalo (0-3). Nik McMillan, Darrell Harding Jr., Ron Cook Jr. and Marlyn Johnson each had a receiving touchdown.

