Salters leads Liberty to 38-6 romp over Florida International

MIAMI (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Billy Lucas and Quinton Cooley both topped 100 yards rushing and Liberty thumped Florida International 38-6 in the Panthers’ Conference USA opener on Saturday.

Salter capped an eight-play drive on the Flames’ first possession with a 9-yard touchdown toss to Bentley Hanshaw. Salter needed just three plays on the next drive, throwing a 68-yard scoring strike to Treon Sibley for a 14-0 lead.

Lucas scored on an 18-yard run and Nick Brown kicked a 41-yard field goal to give Liberty (4-0, 2-0) a 24-6 lead at the half.

Salter had a pair of short touchdowns runs in the third period to complete the scoring.

Salter completed 11 of 21 passes for 156 yards with one interception. He also carried nine times for 77 yards. Lucas rushed 11 times for 102 yards and Cooley had 102 yards on 12 carries.

Keyone Jenkins completed 9 of 21 passes for 133 yards with one interception for FlU (3-2). His 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the lone score for the Panthers. Kris Mitchell had four catches for 89 yards.

Liberty finished with 504 yards of offense, including 348 on the ground. FIU finished with 211 total yards.

