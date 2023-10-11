Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Taylor Swift
Sports

Unbeaten Liberty already bowl eligible after 31-13 win over Jacksonville St

 
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quinton Cooley ran for 163 yards and two scores, Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat Jacksonville State 31-13 on Tuesday night and remain unbeaten.

Liberty (6-0, 4-0 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.

Salter fired a 27-yard scoring strike to Treon Sibley to give the Flames a 17-10 lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Alen Karajic drilled a 39-yard field goal at the 2:26 mark to pull Jacksonville State within four.

Salter gave Liberty a two-score lead when he connected with Aaron Bedgood for a 29-yard touchdown six seconds into the final quarter. Cooley scored on a 5-yard run to wrap up the scoring with 4:22 left to play.

Other news
University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce introduces new UW Athletic Director Troy Dannen during a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Troy Dannen jumps at rare opportunity to take over as athletic director at Washington
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Deion and Shedeur Sanders have Colorado rolling toward bowl eligibility after taking over 1-11 team
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, evades the tackle attempt by Arizona defensive lineman Isaiah Ward during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
USC’s Caleb Williams, Colorado’s rise in mix in Associated Press Pac-12 midseason football awards

Salter completed 12 of 21 passes for 177 yards. Cooley had 13 carries for 87 yards and a score in the first half.

Liberty safety Brylan Green made his league-leading fourth interception of the season near the end zone with 24 seconds left before halftime to preserve a tie at 10-all.

Logan Smothers completed 8 of 18 passes for 115 yards with one interception for the Gamecocks (5-2, 3-1). He added a 1-yard touchdown run for the lone score of the first quarter.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll