Unbeaten Liberty already bowl eligible after 31-13 win over Jacksonville St

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quinton Cooley ran for 163 yards and two scores, Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat Jacksonville State 31-13 on Tuesday night and remain unbeaten.

Liberty (6-0, 4-0 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.

Salter fired a 27-yard scoring strike to Treon Sibley to give the Flames a 17-10 lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Alen Karajic drilled a 39-yard field goal at the 2:26 mark to pull Jacksonville State within four.

Salter gave Liberty a two-score lead when he connected with Aaron Bedgood for a 29-yard touchdown six seconds into the final quarter. Cooley scored on a 5-yard run to wrap up the scoring with 4:22 left to play.

Salter completed 12 of 21 passes for 177 yards. Cooley had 13 carries for 87 yards and a score in the first half.

Liberty safety Brylan Green made his league-leading fourth interception of the season near the end zone with 24 seconds left before halftime to preserve a tie at 10-all.

Logan Smothers completed 8 of 18 passes for 115 yards with one interception for the Gamecocks (5-2, 3-1). He added a 1-yard touchdown run for the lone score of the first quarter.

