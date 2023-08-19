Liberty beat the short-handed Mercury 85-63 to complete a 3-game season sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and the New York Liberty used a big third quarter to beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 85-63 on Friday night.

New York (25-7) played its fifth game in seven days, including an 82-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday. Phoenix (9-22) was without Brittney Griner due to health and safety protocol.

New York scored 16 of the opening 21 points of the second half to extend its lead to 59-43. The Liberty outscored the Mercury 32-16 in the third quarter to take a 75-54 lead.

The teams combined for just 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Marine Johannes scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half for New York, which won its third straight game against Phoenix this season. Breanna Stewart had 12 points and eight rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot added eight assists. Jonquel Jones played just 20 minutes and scored six points.

Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 14 points for Phoenix. Taurasi was 3 of 16 from the field as the Mercury shot just 35%.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball