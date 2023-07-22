FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Liberty beat the short-handed Mystics 96-87 behind double-doubles by Jones, Stewart and Ionescu

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also had double-doubles and the New York Liberty beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 96-87 on Friday night.

New York led 73-56 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter before Washington scored the next 14 points to get within a single possession. Jones ended the Liberty’s scoring drought with 8:15 left in the fourth.

Stewart converted a three-point play, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York’s lead to 90-77. Jones made it 94-86 on a layup in traffic with 1:09 left.

Stewart finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Ionescu added 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for New York (15-5). Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points and Betnijah Laney had 10 as all five Liberty starters finished in double figures.

Jones and Ionescu combined for 25 of New York’s 27 first-quarter points. Jones ended the first half with 19 points and seven rebounds to help New York lead 50-41.

Stewart made New York’s 10th 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the third for a 68-51 lead.

Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (11-10). Natasha Cloud added 17 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 15 and Tianna Hawkins added 14.

Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

