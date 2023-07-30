FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Breanna Stewart has 25 points and 9 rebounds to help Liberty beat Sparks 87-79

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 13 boards and New York never trailed Sunday in the Liberty’s 87-79 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Marine Johannes made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for the Liberty (19-6). Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Courtney Vandersloot scored eight points with nine assists and six rebounds.

New York, which played its seventh game in 12 days, is off to the best 25-game start in franchise history. The Liberty have won five of their last six.

Ionescu and Johannes each hit two 3-pointers in a 19-0 run that made it 21-2 with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Nneka Ogwumike scored for the Sparks to make it 2-2 but they went scoreless for the next nearly-six minutes, missing 12 straight field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles (9-16), which had won back-to-back games over the Indiana Fever, has lost nine of its last 11.

Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Jordin Canada added 17 and Azurá Stevens 13 for the Sparks. Ogwumike had 10 points.

The Liberty moved a game in front of third-place Connecticut in the WNBA standings, 3 1/2 games back of first-place Las Vegas.

New York hit 15 3-pointers and finished with 26 assists on 32 made field goals. The Liberty became just the second team in WNBA history to have at least 12 games with 25-plus assists in a single-season, joining the 2022 Chicago Sky (18).

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports