Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
United States forward Jesús Ferreira reacts after missing a shot on goal against Trinidad and Tobago during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review
Sports

Breanna Stewart scores 20, Courtney Vandersloot adds 18 and 12 assists, Liberty beats Storm 81-66

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 81-66 Sunday.

Vandersloot had her fifth double-double, and her seventh game with at least 10 assists, this season. Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points and Betnijah Laney finished with 10 for New York (11-4).

Stewart made to mid-range jumpers and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Ionescu that made it 7-0 and the Liberty never trailed. Marine Johannes hit a 3 to close the first quarter and another to open the second that stretched the lead to 15 points and Ionescu made a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the second half that gave New York its biggest lead of the game at 49-27.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA.
Chicago Sky coach James Wade yells to a referee during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors
Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne headline WNBA All-Star reserves
WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup past New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension
A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday. Wilson led the team to its first WNBA championship last season and has helped the team to a 14-1 record this year.

Jewell Loyd, who went into the game leading the league in scoring at 25.7 per game (Stewart is tied with Arike Ogunbowale for No. 2 at 22.1), led Seattle (4-11) with 27 points. Ezi Magbegor added 12 points and Sami Whitcomb and Kia Nurse scored 10 points apiece.

New York finished with a season-high 16 steals — including five by Stewart and four by Vandersloot — and had 29 assists on 33 made field goals.

The Storm have lost three games in a row and five of their last six.

New York responded to a 98-81 loss at the WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces on Thursday to win for the fifth time in six games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports