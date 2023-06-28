Stewart helps Liberty beat Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Stewart helps Liberty beat Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) attempts a basket as she is guarded by Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) and New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) reach for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington (21) has a shot blocked by New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) puts up a shot as she is guarded by Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots against New York Liberty's Marine Johannès (23) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) steals a rebound from New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night.

The victory moved the Liberty into a tie with Connecticut atop the Commissioner Cup standings in the Eastern Conference. Each team has one game left although New York has the tiebreaker having swept the two games against the Sun.

Las Vegas has nearly wrapped up the Western Conference slot, sitting at 6-0.

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (12-4) with 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her fifth career triple-double. She’s now done it in consecutive games and three times in the last seven days. Thomas is the all-time record holder in the category. DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 23 points to lead Connecticut.

New York (10-3) was up 80-68 with 6:26 left before Connecticut (12-4) scored 13 straight, the last of which came on a contested layup by Thomas with 3:39 left that was her 11th point and gave her the triple-double. It also gave the Sun their first lead since the first half.

That was the final point the team would score as New York closed with nine straight points. Courtney Vandersloot hit two free throws and then Betnijah Laney added a 3-pointer that made it 85-81.

Kayla Thornton followed with a runner in the lane with 40.4 seconds remaining. The Sun missed eight consecutive shots over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Carrington gave the Sun a chance to even be in the game, scoring 17 of her points in the second half.

The game served as a homecoming for Jones, who played six season in Connecticut before getting traded to New York in the offseason. Jones won the WNBA MVP in 2021 and helped the Sun reach the finals twice, including last year.

The Sun played a tribute video to Jones a few minutes before tipoff and she got a warm ovation from the crowd.

Jones got the first basket for New York in a fast-paced first quarter that saw Connecticut lead 29-28 at the end of it. The back-and-forth action continued in the second quarter where neither team could get much of an edge. New York scored the final eight points of the half to go up 47-43 at the break.