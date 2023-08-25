Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
California biker bar shooting
Wagner plane crash
Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
Sports

Breanna Stewart sets Liberty scoring record, rallies New York past Connecticut in OT

Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) attempts to block a pass from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
1 of 7 | 

Connecticut Sun’s Rebecca Allen (9) attempts to block a pass from New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot (22) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) is guarded by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) and DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
2 of 7 | 

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (30) is guarded by Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas (25) and DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) competes against New York Liberty defenders for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
3 of 7 | 

Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner (24) competes against New York Liberty defenders for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
4 of 7 | 

New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots next to New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
5 of 7 | 

Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots next to New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (30) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) and New York Liberty's Marine Johannes (23) vie for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
6 of 7 | 

Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman (2) and New York Liberty’s Marine Johannes (23) vie for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman, left, and New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) react to a basket during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
7 of 7 | 

Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman, left, and New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot (22) react to a basket during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
 
Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart broke the Liberty’s single-season scoring record, scoring 24 points on Thursday night as New York rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 95-90 in overtime.

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas broke the WNBA record for double-doubles in a season with her 24th. She finished with 22 points and 12 assists on her bobblehead night.

Stewart also had 12 rebounds. Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty (26-7), who moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Sun (23-11) for second place with six games to play in the regular season.

Stewart had a key putback late in regulation and scored the first five points in overtime.

Other news
FILE - Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Coffey will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a left hand injury. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Dream forward Nia Coffey to miss remainder of season with left hand injury
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) heads upcourt after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record
Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon (25) drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and forward Cayla George (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA teams ready for sprint to the postseason with coveted spots on the line

Sabrina Ionescu, who made 2 of 3 free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, scored the last four points to help hold off the Sun. She finished with 18 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut, which led from the midpoint of the second quarter until Stewart scored in overtime. Bonner caught Sue Bird for seventh on the career scoring list with 6,803 points.

Stewart, who has 747 points this year, scored off an offensive rebound with 4 seconds left in regulation to pull the Liberty within 82-80. Courtney Vandersloot then stole the inbounds pass and got the ball to Ionescu, who was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Ionescu made the first two shots to send the game to OT.

Connecticut used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to build a 48-34 lead at the half. The Sun pushed the lead to 59-39 when Natisha Hiedeman scored on a reverse layup, thanks to a pass from Thomas. The Liberty responded with a 10-0 run to begin their rally.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports