India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
Cristiano Ronaldo
Missing F-35 fighter jet
UAW strike
World News

Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks

Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna, Libya, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Some 11,300 people died when two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel last week sending a wall of water gushing through the city, according to the Red Crescent aid group. A further 10,000 people are missing, and presumed dead. (AP Photo/Muhammad J. Elalwany)

Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna, Libya, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Some 11,300 people died when two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel last week sending a wall of water gushing through the city, according to the Red Crescent aid group. A further 10,000 people are missing, and presumed dead. (AP Photo/Muhammad J. Elalwany)

 
Share

DERNA, Libya (AP) — The prime minister of Libyan’s eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city’s rapid reconstruction.

Last week, two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel, sending a wall of water gushing through Derna. Government officials and aid agencies have given death tolls ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000.

“Now the affected areas are completely isolated, the armed forces and the government have begun creating a buffer out of fear of the spread of diseases or epidemics,” Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said in a telephone interview with Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV. No further details were given.

On Monday, the United Nations warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.”

Other news
FILE - A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Sept. 12., 2023. For years, experts warned that floods pose significant danger to dams protecting nearly 90,000 people in northeast of Libya, repeatedly calling for immediate maintenance to the two structures outside the city of Derna. But successive governments in the divided and chaos-stricken North African nation did not heed their advice. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty, File)
Libya was mired in chaos and corruption. For years, warnings the Derna dams may burst went unheeded
FILE - Two men hug as people look for survivors in the flooded city of Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. For many Libyans, the disastrous flooding that killed more than 11,000 people have fostered a sense of unity. The collective grief has morphed into a rallying cry of national unity in a country blighted by 12 years of conflict and division. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad, File)
For a divided Libya, disastrous floods have become a rallying cry for unity
In this photo provided by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (IHH via AP)
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000

Libyan protesters gathered in central Derna on Monday in the first mass demonstration since the flood. Outside the city’s al-Shabana mosque thousands called for a rapid investigation into the disaster, the urgent reconstruction of the city and other demands.

On Monday evening, the former mayor of the city, Abdel-Moneim al-Gaithi, said his home was set on fire by protesters. Public prosecutors opened an investigation on Saturday into the collapse of the two dams, built in the 1970s, as well as the allocation of maintenance funds for them. That same day al-Gaithi was suspended pending the investigation.

Many of the city’s residents see politicians as the architects of the crisis. The country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014. Both are backed by international patrons and armed militias whose influence in the country has ballooned since a NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising toppled autocratic ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Both authorities have deployed humanitarian teams to the city but have struggled to respond to the large-scale disaster. The recovery operation, with help from international teams, has been poorly coordinated, and residents say aid distribution has been uneven.

Conflicting death tolls and statistics have been released by various official bodies.

Libya’s Red Crescent has said at least 11,300 people have been killed and an additional 10,000 are missing. After earlier reporting the same death toll, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is now citing far lower numbers, about 4,000 people killed and 9,000 missing.

___

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery in London contributed to this report.