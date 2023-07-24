A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires force evacuations
World News

One of Libya’s rival prime ministers returns to Tripoli on 1st commercial flight from Italy in years

The prime minister of one of Libya's rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, front, and the President of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority Pierluigi Di Palma, right, leave the airplane after their arrival in Tripoli, Libya, Monday, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country's international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
1 of 4 | 

The prime minister of one of Libya’s rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, front, and the President of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority Pierluigi Di Palma, right, leave the airplane after their arrival in Tripoli, Libya, Monday, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country’s international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The prime minister of one of Libya's rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, delivers a speech after his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, Monday, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country's international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
2 of 4 | 

The prime minister of one of Libya’s rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, delivers a speech after his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, Monday, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country’s international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The prime minister of one of Libya's rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, shakes hands during his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, July 24, 2023, after the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country's international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
3 of 4 | 

The prime minister of one of Libya’s rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, shakes hands during his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, July 24, 2023, after the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country’s international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The prime minister of one of Libya's rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, delivers a speech after his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country's international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
4 of 4 | 

The prime minister of one of Libya’s rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, center, delivers a speech after his arrival in Tripoli, Libya, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country’s international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers on Monday returned to the capital of Tripoli from Italy on a charter flight with a commercial airline, the first direct flight between the two countries in a decade.

Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the Tripoli-based government, boarded the flight from Fiumicino airport in Rome. Flight AZ894 is operated by Italy’s national airline, ITA Airways.

“From Rome to Tripoli through the Italian airways, ITA,” Dbeibah wrote on Twitter attaching a photo of the flight ticket. The flight landed in Mitiga airport, the only functioning airport in the Libyan capital.

Other news
Zhang Yufei, of China, competes in the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Monday, July 24, 2023. Zhang won gold. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley
China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session.
Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Cristiana Girelli’s goal gives Italy 1-0 win over Argentina at the Women’s World Cup
Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 87th minute broke a stalemate and Italy kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Monday night.
Patrick Zaki waves upon his arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that drew significant international criticism and attention. The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Freed Egyptian human rights campaigner arrives in Italy, which championed his case
A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison has landed in Italy, where the government championed his case.
Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, poses during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Friday July 21, 2023, following his release from prison. Zaki, who received a presidential pardon on Wednesday, said he hopes that other prominent jailed dissidents would be let go soon, including one of the most famous, Alaa Abdel Fattah. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)
Pardoned Egypt activist says he plans to travel to Italy, continue human rights work
A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison has said he plans to travel to Italy, where his case garnered significant attention, in the coming days.

Dbeibah said Monday that Libyans would be able to book direct flights to Italy in September after the Italian government agreed earlier this month to lift a 10-year-long ban on civil aviation in the North African nation.

He said Sunday that flights between Libya and Italy would help pave the way for the opening of airspace with other countries. Dbeibah said his government would work to resume flights between Rome and the Libyan eastern city of Benghazi, according to his office.

In Rome, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office hailed the ITA flight as “another tangible sign of the direction that the Italian government wants to impress in its relations with Libya and in its relations with the States of the broader Mediterranean” region.

Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The eastern-based government is headed by Prime Minister Ossama Hamad, who was appointed the country’s House of Representatives after Libya failed to hold elections back in December 2021. Hamad’s government is backed by powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, whose forces control eastern and southern Libya.

Dbeibah is a close ally of Meloni’s government. He was in Rome attending a summit that aimed at curbing the flow of migrants to Europe.

Libya is the dominant transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe.