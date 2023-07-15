Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
World News

Libya’s security forces release ex-minister whose detention prompted oil closure, tribal elder says

 
CAIRO (AP) — Security authorities in the Libyan capital of Tripoli released a former minister Saturday less than a week after his detention which had prompted his tribesmen to shut down crucial oil fields, a tribal elder said.

Former Finance Minister Faraj Bumatari, who hails from the al-Zawi tribe in southeastern Libya, walked free Saturday afternoon from detention in Tripoli, said al-Senussi al-Zawi, one of the tribe’s elders.

“I spoke with him by phone, and he is awaiting a flight to the east” of Libya, al-Zawi told The Associated Press by phone.

Bumatari was detained earlier this week by the Tripoli-based Internal Security Agency which is allied with the government of Prime Minister Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, according to local media.

His detention was prompted by his bid to replace Sadiq al-Kabir as governor of the Central Bank of Libya, according to al-Zawi. Al-Kabir, a divisive figure in Libya, is a close ally of Dbeibah.

Dbeibah’s government didn’t comment on Bumatari’s detention.

To force his release, Bumatari’s tribe shut down crucial oil fields, which produce hundreds of thousands of barrels per day.

Al-Zawi didn’t say when they would allow the resumption of oil production. Local media, however, said technical teams were working to restart production from the closed fields.

Libya’s prized oil output has been subjected to repeated closures for different political reasons and local protesters’ demands during the chaotic decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The North African country has been divided between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.