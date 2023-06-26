Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Election 2024
Student loan payments
Supreme Court decisions
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
New Zealand’s Lienert-Brown to miss 2 Rugby Championship matches for dangerous tackle

Referee Ben O'Keeffe signals a try for Codie Taylor of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Center Anton Lienert-Brown will miss the New Zealand All Blacks’ first two matches in this year’s Rugby Championships after being suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle.

Lienert-Brown was shown a yellow card after a head clash with Dallas McLeod in the 10th minute of Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders.

A SANZAAR foul play review committee later determined the offense merited a red card and on Tuesday imposed the three-week suspension which rules Lienert-Brown out of New Zealand’s matches against Argentina on July 9 and South Africa on July 15.

Lienert-Brown might also have missed the All Blacks’ first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Melbourne. But he will receive a one-week reduction in suspension if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Program.

The judicial committee chaired by Michael Heron found “the act of foul play was reckless with direct head-to-head contact made, high force and no significant mitigating factors present.”

The committee also found the incident was dangerous. After considering all relevant factors, it decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks but reduced the ban by three weeks because of Lienert-Brown’s “exemplary record and guilty plea.”

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports