Things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week

 
Need something to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some suggestions:The Oaks Theater hosts a free open jam Halloween party at 8 p.m. Thursday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

Bring friends and come in costume for free live music from the ‘Burgh and beyond. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 412-828-6322 or go to theoakstheater.com for more information.Plum Community Center will host a free class on techniques to manage stress presented by Community College of Allegheny County 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

College staffers will teach distraction techniques, mindfulness and other ways to manage daily stress.The center offers a senior trip to the Heinz History Center and luncheon Thursday. Bus leaves the center at 10 a.m. and is expected to return at 2 p.m. Trip costs $14 and does not include lunch.Yoga is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the center. Cost is based on insurance coverage.Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited. The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.Plum’s Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library. Join the group and work on writing stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening. Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.