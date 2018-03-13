FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Bob Frye: Potential bobcat changes at least year away

 
Share

Hunters and trappers likely won’t see any changes to Pennsylvania bobcat seasons in 2018-19.

But after that?

Well, that’s less certain.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission established a season on bobcats in 2000. It was the first since 1970 and was in response to a bobcat population that was growing numerically and geographically.

From that year through 2009, a limited number of bobcat permits were issued.

Starting in 2010, the commission allowed an unlimited number of furtakers to pursue bobcats. Harvest — one bobcat per hunter per year — instead was managed using shorter seasons.

Harvests climbed pretty steadily each year through 2013, said Matt Lovallo, chief of the furbearer management section for the commission.

Since then, however, harvests have been trending down.

In 2016-17, hunters and trappers took a little more than 800 bobcats. In 2017-18, the total is closer to 700.

“And more importantly, the success rate of our permit holders has begun to decline,” Lovallo said. “We’ve gone from about 7.3 bobcats being taken per 100 permits issued, now down to almost five bobcats taken per 100 permits issued.”

There’s more.

“One of the best indices we have in terms of detecting changes in our bobcat population is our reports of incidental bobcat captures,” Lovallo said.

Incidental captures are bobcats caught in traps — usually set for coyotes or red foxes — outside of the season. They’re released alive, Lovallo said. Those numbers peaked in 2009 but declined annually thereafter through 2012.

They’ve held steady since, Lovallo said.

That suggests the population may have stabilized at a new, lower level, he said.

That bears watching, he added.

“We’re not in a crisis situation. It’s been a slow and steady decline,” Lovallo said.

But the commission’s 10-year bobcat management plan — five years old now — calls for considering changes to bobcat seasons if harvests and success rates fall at the same time populations seem to be dropping. It says two-week hunting and trapping seasons may be in order.

Right now, both seasons are three weeks.

Biologists don’t believe that needs to change right away.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Lovallo said.

It’s why they recommended a three-week trapping season that would run from Dec. 15, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019, and a three-week hunting season that would go from Jan. 12 through Feb. 6, 2019.

Hunting and trapping would be allowed in wildlife management units 2A, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4C, 4D and 4E.

Game commissioners preliminarily approved those recommendations. Final approval is expected at their April meeting.

But shorter seasons aren’t out of the question going forward, either. Additional monitoring will determine what happens next, Lovallo said.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.