14th annual Historic Car Cruise set for Sept. 14 in Saltsburg

The 14th annual Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise will take place on Sept. 14 in and around the Canal Park area.

Registration is $7 per vehicle. The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include trophies, door prizes, food, live music and more.

Dash plaques will be distributed to the first 75 vehicles registered.

Canal Park is off Route 981 near its intersection with Slate Avenue in Saltsburg.

To register a vehicle, or for more information, call 724-639-3728.