14th annual Historic Car Cruise set for Sept. 14 in Saltsburg
The 14th annual Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise will take place on Sept. 14 in and around the Canal Park area.
Registration is $7 per vehicle. The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include trophies, door prizes, food, live music and more.
Dash plaques will be distributed to the first 75 vehicles registered.
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
Canal Park is off Route 981 near its intersection with Slate Avenue in Saltsburg.
To register a vehicle, or for more information, call 724-639-3728.