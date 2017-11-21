FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Tarentum church serves up pancakes, camaraderie

By Joyce Hanz
 
A bargain breakfast is easy to find at one Tarentum church.

Central Presbyterian Church initiated a monthly Dollar Breakfast event three years ago, with the goal of providing an inexpensive meal to individuals and families in a caring environment, volunteer organizer and church member Dave Rankin said.

The breakfast ministry now is a staple, yearlong event open to the public.

This isn’t a fundraiser, and surplus funds generated are put back into the breakfasts.

On the third Saturday of each month, Rankin can be found in the church basement kitchen/social hall, where he whips up pancake batter, adding a bit of vanilla for flavor, he said.

“You can buy cheaper mixes that just add water, but Bisquick has eggs and milk,” Rankin said.

After dropping a dollar into the collection basket, customers dine on two large pancakes garnished with fresh seasonal fruit, two sausage links, coffee and juice. The menu stays the same year-round.

“It’s scrumptious,” said regular customer Cheryl Wyble of Tarentum.

“My son took the kids to Denny’s and spent $40 on breakfast. I brought by two granddaughters here, and it was $3.”

Wyble isn’t a church member and said she read about the breakfast in the Tribune-Review.

“It’s nice to see families dine together. When you leave, you are stuffed. I definitely will keep coming back,” she said.

The breakfast crowd has increased through the years, Rankin said.

“We have had 75 customers before,” he said.

About six church volunteers transform the church social hall monthly into a makeshift cafe — complete with colorful tablecloths, tableware and flowers. Volunteers serve as wait staff, serving food and refilling drinks.

“Everybody praises the pancakes — they are very good,” said Fran Jones, a church volunteer. “This breakfast is about the camaraderie, too.”

The breakfast is not served in an “all-you-can-eat” format, noted church volunteers, but is a way for the ministry to promote healthy eating, choices and living.

“We have had a good response from the community,” Pastor Robert Dayton said. “People come from all over: New Kensington, Sarver, Natrona Heights and Lower Burrell.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.