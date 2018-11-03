Sharpsburg Family Worship offering pumpkin party on Oct. 31

Sharpsburg Family Worship Center will host a free Halloween party on Oct. 31 with candy, games and music.

The annual Light the Night will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.in the 6th Street courtyard, 610 Clay Street. The event is pegged as a fun and free alternative to trick-or-treat.

All are welcome to stop by for food, pumpkin decorating, a leaf pile, moonwalk, carnival games, candy, music and prizes. Registration is not required.

Founded in 1999, Sharpsburg Family Worship Center is open to all. Youth Minister Jamie Horne said the group hosts activities throughout the year to teach the Bible, boost self-esteem in children and help those in need.