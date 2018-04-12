Outdoors notices for April 9, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

e_SBlt Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8179.

e_SBlt Forbes State Forest is holding a Wildflower Walk at 6 p.m. Friday. Participants are welcome to enjoy the bloom of spring with fellow nature lovers. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

e_SBlt Riverview Park is hosting a morning hike from 8:30-10 a.m. Sunday. Join Park Ranger Nancy Schaefer and Naturalist Erica McGrath in a hike to discover the scenery and wildlife that comes with spring. No registration is required. Email riverviewpark.pgh@gmail.com for more information.

e_SBlt Venture Outdoors is holding a Star Party Hike from 7-10 p.m. April 20 at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will go on an evening hike at the park followed by stargazing with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh in a large, open meadow with views to all horizons. The hike will cover 3-4 miles with some hills. Program costs $12. Members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

e_SBlt Cal (Pa.) and the California community are presenting the 23rd annual Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21 at Rotary Park. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 15 and younger. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Kids may bring their own fishing gear or can borrow equipment from a Cal (Pa.) student volunteer. Expert fishing guides will be available to help newcomers. Vendors will be present and will sell bait, tackle, food and beverages. For more information, email riley@calu.edu or call 724-938-5288.

e_SBlt Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 21. In celebration of earth day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

e_SBlt Moraine State Park is holding an Earth Day Spring Clean-up event from 1-4 p.m. April 28. Help Moraine State Park look its best as projects will be planned for all ages and ability levels. Bring sturdy shoes, work clothes and work gloves. If you have a large group of volunteers, contact Mike Shaffer (724-368-8811) to discuss appropriate projects to help with. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 724-368-8811.

e_SBlt Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8:30 a.m. April 29 at Frick Park. Join Jack and Sue Solomon for this joint outing with the Pitt Birding and Ornithology Club. Participants will meet at Frick Environmental Center before heading out to the park. Call 412-521-3365 for more information.