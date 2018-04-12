FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Outdoors notices for April 9, 2018

 
Share

Outdoors

Notices

e_SBlt Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8179.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

e_SBlt Forbes State Forest is holding a Wildflower Walk at 6 p.m. Friday. Participants are welcome to enjoy the bloom of spring with fellow nature lovers. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

e_SBlt Riverview Park is hosting a morning hike from 8:30-10 a.m. Sunday. Join Park Ranger Nancy Schaefer and Naturalist Erica McGrath in a hike to discover the scenery and wildlife that comes with spring. No registration is required. Email riverviewpark.pgh@gmail.com for more information.

e_SBlt Venture Outdoors is holding a Star Party Hike from 7-10 p.m. April 20 at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will go on an evening hike at the park followed by stargazing with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh in a large, open meadow with views to all horizons. The hike will cover 3-4 miles with some hills. Program costs $12. Members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

e_SBlt Cal (Pa.) and the California community are presenting the 23rd annual Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21 at Rotary Park. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 15 and younger. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Kids may bring their own fishing gear or can borrow equipment from a Cal (Pa.) student volunteer. Expert fishing guides will be available to help newcomers. Vendors will be present and will sell bait, tackle, food and beverages. For more information, email riley@calu.edu or call 724-938-5288.

e_SBlt Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 21. In celebration of earth day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

e_SBlt Moraine State Park is holding an Earth Day Spring Clean-up event from 1-4 p.m. April 28. Help Moraine State Park look its best as projects will be planned for all ages and ability levels. Bring sturdy shoes, work clothes and work gloves. If you have a large group of volunteers, contact Mike Shaffer (724-368-8811) to discuss appropriate projects to help with. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 724-368-8811.

e_SBlt Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8:30 a.m. April 29 at Frick Park. Join Jack and Sue Solomon for this joint outing with the Pitt Birding and Ornithology Club. Participants will meet at Frick Environmental Center before heading out to the park. Call 412-521-3365 for more information.