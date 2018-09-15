Laurel Grove development plans move forward

The preliminary and final consideration of Cavalier Land Partners’ development at Laurel Grove was tabled at the Aug. 20 Pine Board of Supervisors meeting.

The planning commission did recommend the board grant conditional use approval, with conditions, permitting patio homes within the development, that the board grant preliminary and final approval, with conditions, for the Forbes-Cavalier lot line revision, and that the board grant preliminary and final approval of the proposed Laurel Grove land development, with conditions, at its Aug. 13 meeting.

However, Pine solicitor Gary Gushard explained that there were developments at the planning commission meeting that led the developers to submit a request to table the consideration.

He said it is his understanding that the developers will be back in front of the planning commission in September to discuss the requirements necessary to obtain conditional use approval for carriage homes.

In other business:

• The Northern Tier Regional Library’s Summer Learning: Libraries Rock program wrapped up several weeks ago.

Registration for this year totaled 570 participants across 204 programs, and overall attendance was up from 3,511 in 2017 to 4,627 in 2018.

This was the first year the library changed the program from the summer reading club to the summer learning club to offer a greater variety of opportunities for children to get involved.

• Also tabled at the Aug. 20 Pine meeting was the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company’s request to order a 2019 Seagrave Engine.

The department hopes to have more information about its ladder truck, which is currently not in service, and have all the numbers necessary for next month’s meeting.

• The board authorized the sale of a Kohler 12KW generator on Municibid for the high bid of $1,350 and the advertisement to sell a 2001 International cab and chassis with snow plow with 39,807 miles on Municibid.

• The board canceled its Sept. 3 meeting.