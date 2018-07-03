Shop the Antiques & Collectibles Sale at historic Hanna’s Town

Take home a piece of history from the next Antiques & Collectibles Sale at historic Hanna’s Town on July 8. Attendees will be able to shop antiques and unique treasures from more than 100 vendors.

The market opens at 7:30 a.m. Admission is $3 per car.

This event is held the second Sunday of each month through October. Future dates include Aug. 12. Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. It supports local history preservation. The Westmoreland County Historical Society administers the show for Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.

Hanna’s Town is located three miles north of Greensburg at 809 Forbes Trail Road.

Details: 724-532-1935 or hannastown.org

