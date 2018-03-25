Two $3 million scratch-off prizes sold near Ligonier and Somerset County

Two Western Pennsylvania lottery players scratched it big in February, winning separate $3 million top prizes in $30-a-ticket scratch-off games, according to state lottery officials.

One winner purchased a winning ticket at the Sheetz store along Route 711, north of Ligonier in the village of Waterford. Steven Rugg of Connellsville, Fayette County, won after purchasing the jackpot prize for the Extreme Green game, according to lottery officials.

Rugg could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Rochelle Mansfield, an employee at the store, said she didn’t know much about the winning ticket except that she believes it to be the largest prize from a ticket sold at that store.

The other $3 million jackpot prize was sold at the Bingman Packing Co. in Berlin, Somerset County. That store sold a top prize-winning ticket for the $3 Million Mega Multiplier game, lottery officials reported in a news release.

Samuel Clark of Somerset held the winning ticket, lottery officials said. Clark could not be reached for comment.

The two prizes were the group of top winners statewide who collected $168.3 million in prizes in February.

Gary Miller, director of public relations for the lottery, said both scratch-off games have more $3 million top prizes yet to be awarded.

“Both of these games do offer more than one $3 million top prize. They were both $30 tickets,” Miller said.

The Extreme Green game has two of its five $3 million top prizes yet to be won, while the Million Mega Multiplier has four winning tickets that have not been claimed, according to the lottery’s website.

The lottery also reported that $1 million prizes were won by players in Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Two $150,000 prizes were won in Allegheny and Washington counties.

Monthly lists posted in the winners section of palottery.com include prizes of $1,000 or more, although many prizes below that amount were won.

Scratch-offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million.

Lottery officials warned that prizes expire one year from a scratch-off game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Lottery officials noted that since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.